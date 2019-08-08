Business Community supports Govt. move to suspend trade with India

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that business community fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that business community fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

He said that India has taken unilateral and illegal step by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir and business community strongly condemned this reprehensible approach of India. They said that in the prevailing circumstances, ICCI would fully support government and would stand with armed forces against the aggressive moves of India.Moughal said that in line with the government stand, the business community of Pakistan would observe 14th August 2019 in solidarity with Kashmiris and 15th August 2019 as Black Day to send a united message to the whole world that every citizen of Pakistan was with Kashmiris in their just struggle for independence from Indian yoke.

ICCI President appealed to the Pakistani nation that they should immediately boycott all Indian products to give a message of sympathy to Kashmiris.

He also stressed upon the business community to stop doing any kind of trade with India to show them their disgust against illegal steps of their government. He said that business community also supported the government move to revise all bilateral arrangements with India and take its illegal revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir to the United Nations.