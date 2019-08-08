UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Supports Govt. Move To Suspend Trade With India

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

Business Community supports Govt. move to suspend trade with India

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that business community fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that business community fully supported the decisions of National Security Council to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

He said that India has taken unilateral and illegal step by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir and business community strongly condemned this reprehensible approach of India. They said that in the prevailing circumstances, ICCI would fully support government and would stand with armed forces against the aggressive moves of India.Moughal said that in line with the government stand, the business community of Pakistan would observe 14th August 2019 in solidarity with Kashmiris and 15th August 2019 as Black Day to send a united message to the whole world that every citizen of Pakistan was with Kashmiris in their just struggle for independence from Indian yoke.

ICCI President appealed to the Pakistani nation that they should immediately boycott all Indian products to give a message of sympathy to Kashmiris.

He also stressed upon the business community to stop doing any kind of trade with India to show them their disgust against illegal steps of their government. He said that business community also supported the government move to revise all bilateral arrangements with India and take its illegal revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir to the United Nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Business Independence Chamber August 2019 Commerce All From Government Industry Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

1 hour ago

Saeed Ghani not happy with performance of Informat ..

26 seconds ago

University of Karachi holds Kashmir solidarity ral ..

28 seconds ago

Law and order restored in Sindh due to sacrifices ..

29 seconds ago

Driving licenses for hearing impaired persons: Sye ..

31 seconds ago

SSP directs SHOs to adopt open door policy

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.