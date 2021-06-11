UrduPoint.com
Business Community Term Federal Budget Balanced, Pro-growth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Business community term federal budget balanced, pro-growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and United Business Group (UBG) in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) declared the Federal budget 2021-22 as balance budget.

According to the statement issued on Friday after the budget speech of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, the budget for next fiscal year is tax free, balanced, growth and export oriented with a basket of excellent package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities.

Commenting on the federal budget President SAARC Chamber and Central Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik hailed the government for making historic reforms for ease of doing business.

Malik said that the remarkable measures announced in the budget, would help set a direction of the national economy as well as uplift of poor segment of the society.

He said economic indicators showed an upward trend and GDP growth improved significantly with better remittances in the last fiscal year.

He hoped that Pakistan would progress in every sphere of life following the prudent economic policies.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan's economy was going through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of global COVID-19 pandemic, adding that manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers,exporters and other business community were in distress and facing huge financial losses due to the COVID-19 situation, However, he said the government took extraordinary bold decisions to overcome this crisis.

President UBG and former FPCCI President Zubail Tufail stresses the urgent need to enhance agricultural growth to its maximum size as Pakistan could not progress without a developed agricultural sector.

"The wrong policies of previous governments resulted an increase in agricultural cost and decrease in revenues," he said.

It is a need of the hour to use the modern techniques for increasing the per acre yield, adding, the government allocated record funds for the research and development activities to put the agri-sector on modern scientific lines, he added.

Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General UBG and former VP FPCCI also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for allocating sufficient funds to improve the capacity of hydro power to fully ensure uninterrupted power and gas to industries for timely exports to their foreign designation.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig former SVP FPCCI and secretary Information UBG hoped that all irritants if any in the budget would be removed to the satisfaction of the business community which is a source of financial strength of the government.

