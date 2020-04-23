UrduPoint.com
Business Community To Help Govt Against Hoarders And Profiteers, Says FIEDMC Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:50 PM

Business community to help govt against hoarders and profiteers, says FIEDMC Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday welcoming the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the contagion urged business community to support government for curbing hoarding and profiteering to provide relief to the masses in their difficult time.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of businessmen, investors and industrialists here today," says a press release issued here today.

He also called upon the business community to come forward and extend maximum support to the poor and needy people in this difficult hour and become partner with the government in mitigating the problems of weak segments of society.

He also urged the entire nation to stay calm and have faith on numerous measures adopted by the government and the armed forces to prevent widespread outbreak of corona virus.

He further said that due to coronavirus issue, businesses and industrial units were closed, but vowed that workers would not be laid off and would be paid wages so that they could support their families.

He also appealed to the business community not to lay off any worker and play their role in meeting their needs in this tough time.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq also commended the efforts of Punjab government in fighting the coronavirus and of early supply of ration and financial support to the needy and deserving families, who were affected by the lock-down.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the government of Punjab has set a new record by establishing new field hospitals and quarantine centers.

He also termed the incentives announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a historic package for the construction industry, which would be a turning point for the economy of Pakistan.

He said this was timely relief package as more than 70 allied industries were depending on the construction sector. "We are indebted to the prime minister for reviving the construction industry." He appreciated the PM's incentives and urged for a universal policy for building approval across the country to kick-start rapid construction activities.

Mian Kashif said there is now little doubt that a surge of infected people is coming our way and in the middle of such an outbreak the hand of the state may well be forced into announcing and enforcing lockdowns.

"This is the time to focus all our energies on preparing for the surge by strengthening public health systems, building targeted income transfer schemes to help the poor to weather the foreseeable lockdowns, and to ramp up public messaging on social distancing," he added.

