Business community to play its role for increasing trade with Belarus: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday said that business community to play its role for increasing trade with Belarus.

The bilateral trade can be increased between Pakistan and Belarus through Afghanistan transit route and trade Channel, Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Vice President FPCCI said.

An important meeting of the Pakistan Belarusian Business Council was held under the Chairmanship of Saad Masood-ur-Rehman, Chairman, FPCCI Pakistan Belarusian Business Council at the FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by FPCCI Vice Presidents Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Haji Jamaluddin, Skardu Chamber President Arif Malik, Mardan Chamber Senior Vice President Muhammad Fayyaz, Member Amin Butt and FPCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Sulaiman Chawla, Shehryar Ali, Haroons and various members also participated via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President and Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Umar Masood-ur-Rehman said that trade between Pakistan and Belarus is very low.

He said that currently, Pakistan has to avail the opportunity to promote trade with Belarus and also increase exports.

He said that Pakistani traders sell goods to Afghani traders who further sell those goods to Central Asian and European countries. "It is a alarming situation that there are no records of our export to countries.