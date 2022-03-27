Business Community to work hard for progress, prosperity of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday called upon the business community and the nation as well to work hard for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He was speaking as chief guest at a Pakistan Day ceremony organized by Islamabad Founders Lions Club, which was presided over by its President Baser Daud, President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir.

He said that 23rd March, 1940 was a historic occasion when the Muslims of the Sub-Continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the oppression and slavery of the Hindu majority.

He said that this day called upon the nation to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and all the leaders of the Independence Movement who united Muslims of Sub-Continent and struggled for creation of a free and independent Muslim State.

Shakeel Munir said that this day also reminded us that we as a nation should work hard for the development of our beloved country.

He said that Pakistan was achieved with unprecedented sacrifices which necessitated that every individual of the nation should work with honesty and integrity to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region. He said that without making the economy strong, it was not possible to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He urged the government to provide maximum facilitation to the private sector so that the business community could contribute to steer the economy out of troubled waters and put it on the path of sustainable growth.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned Pakistan as a progressive welfare Islamic state, but we are still way behind from translating their vision into reality.

They said our country was endowed with lots of natural resources and great potential to grow fast.