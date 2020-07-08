Business community urge for issuing notification of implementation of package

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday urged the concerned departments for issuance of early notification for implementation of construction industry package so that businessmen and people could realize its benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday urged the concerned departments for issuance of early notification for implementation of construction industry package so that businessmen and people could realize its benefits.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, ICCI said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an attractive incentive package for the construction industry that aimed to stimulate economic activity in the country and boost investment.

But despite the passage of three months, no relevant department in Islamabad had issued its notification due to which its implementation was still at halt, he added.

He said that Punjab government had issued the notification and timelines for the construction industry and urged the Federal government to do the same at the earliest to realize the benefits of construction industry package.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that about 3 years ago, CDA board had approved the amended industrial building byelaws, but CDA had not issued their notification as yet due to which not only the industrial growth was suffering, but CDA was also losing significant revenue.

He said that business community was also facing problems in lease renewal from CDA and this situation was affecting the business activities.

He urged that CDA to issue notifications of amended building byelaws and construction industry package.

He further stressed that CDA should streamline the lease renewal process to facilitate the growth of businesses.

The ICCI president said that construction industry played a key role in the economic development of the country as growth of over 50 allied industries depended on the industry.

He said that acceleration in construction activities would give boost to business and investment activities besides creating plenty of new jobs that would reduce poverty and unemployment. He said that construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Program would also benefit the low-income people for which materialization of the said package was important.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Vice President ICCI President said that COVID-19 pandemic had caused devastating impact on business and industrial activities and in these conditions, the growth of construction industry would help reviving the business and investment activities in the country.

They further said that Punjab government had issued notification and timelines for construction industry and federal government should also do the same in order to give boost to economic activities.