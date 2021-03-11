Business community urged to avail social security amnesty scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Director Social Security Multan Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmad has urged the business community to take advantage of newly introduced social security amnesty scheme of Punjab government to get monetary benefits and relaxation in audit and inspections.

Addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here Thursday, Sarfraz said that social security and business community had been suffering from lack of positive engagement since long, however, the newly promulgated Punjab Social Security Ordinance 2021 was an attempt to bridge that gap and to encourage businesses become social security compliant for the benefit of workers as well as businesses.

Business community can extract maximum benefits under the social security amnesty scheme, Sarfarz said adding that after registration under this initiative, businesses would enjoy exemption from inspections by any inspector for a year.

He added, after one-year exemption period, only 20 per cent of their audit would be carried out.

Moreover, registration under this scheme would enable business pay their default amounts without 50 per cent penalty. The law also allows any philanthropist or charity organization to donate any dispensary, hospital or educational institution to social security department.

To a question, director social security admitted lack of engagement remained between businesses and social security department and underlined the need to address the issue.

Earlier, MCCI president Khawaja Salahuddin said that numerous workers were benefitting from social security educational and health facilities. He expressed the need to create awareness among the people about the benefits of social security registration and promised all out support from MCCI in this advocacy campaign.