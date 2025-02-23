Open Menu

Business Community Urged To Facilitate People During Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Business community urged to facilitate people during Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is a time for compassion, generosity and solidarity, so the business community should play its part in easing the financial burden on people particularly low-income families.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views through a media statement here Sunday, and urged traders and shopkeepers to sell daily-use items, edibles, groceries, garments and shoes at minimal profit margins during upcoming Ramadan.

He said that reducing profit margins on essential items would not only benefit the public but also foster goodwill and trust.

He stressed that such initiatives align with the spirit of Ramadan that encourages sharing and caring for the less fortunate.

He also appealed to traders and retailers to avoid hoarding as it often leads to artificial inflation during this sacred month and islam strictly forbids hoarding and profiteering.

Malik also urged the government to monitor markets closely to ensure compliance with fair pricing policies. He hoped that the business community would respond positively to this call, demonstrating ethical responsibility and contributing to a more inclusive and compassionate society during Ramadan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

11 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

26 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

41 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

1 hour ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business