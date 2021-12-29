UrduPoint.com

Business Community Urged To Promote Trade With Lebanon: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:14 PM

Business community urged to promote trade with Lebanon: Envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Lebanon Salman Athar on Tuesday said that the business community should accelerate efforts to tap the Lebanon market for promoting trade and exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Lebanon Salman Athar on Tuesday said that the business community should accelerate efforts to tap the Lebanon market for promoting trade and exports.

Talking to the business community here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that the business community should explore ways and means for enhancing trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Lebanon, said press release.

He said that Pakistan can export a wide range of products to Lebanon and assured that he would extend them all possible cooperation for enhancing business relations with Lebanon.

Salman Athar said that the current Government of Pakistan was focusing on trade diplomacy to strengthen the economy and a proactive approach was needed to explore new opportunities in foreign markets for exports promotion.

He said that due to the Covid situation, he would try to arrange online meetings between the business communities of Pakistan and Lebanon so that they could interact and explore new avenues of mutual collaboration.

He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate in construction, tourism, power, education and many other sectors for mutual benefit.

Speaking at the occasion, President, ICCI, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, briefed Salman Athar about the prospective areas of trade and economic cooperation with Lebanon.

He said that Pakistan could export many products to Lebanon including marble & granite, mangoes, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather & sports goods, textile products, carpets, pink salt and emphasized that the Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon should play role to identify business leads and share such information with trade bodies in Pakistan so that the business community could capitalize on them.

He underscored the importance of cooperation between the countries in order to increase bilateral trade and investment.

He said that Lebanese investors should also be apprised of the opportunities of investment and JVs in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

He expressed full confidence in Salman Athar to initiate engagement between business communities of both sides and assured him of his support to improve trade ties between the two countries.

Senior Vice President ICCI,Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, former Senior Vice President, Muhammad Naveed Malik , Muhammad Shabbir, Akhtar Hussain, Saeed Khan, Ch. Ashraf Farzand and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted many areas for promoting trade cooperation with Lebanon.

They said that both sides should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegation to expand and deepen the business and investment relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Exchange Exports Business Education Lebanon Chamber Shakeel Turkish Lira Market Commerce Textile All Government Industry Share Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97 ..

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

3 minutes ago
 1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in cen ..

1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

3 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing ..

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolati ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond ..

Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in a befitting ma ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate mas ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

6 minutes ago
 President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakis ..

President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakistan" US Senator Harry Reid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.