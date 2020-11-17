UrduPoint.com
Business Community Urges Govt Not To Close Down Marriage Halls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:17 PM

Business community urges govt not to close down marriage halls

The business community has urged the government to review its marriage halls closure decision to save more than 50 industries attached with it and jobs of millions of workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):The business community has urged the government to review its marriage halls closure decision to save more than 50 industries attached with it and jobs of millions of workers.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, along with Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Faisal Jahangir and Patron In-Chief Punjab Marriage Halls Association & President Lahore Marriage Halls Association Mian Muhammad Ilyas made this appeal at a press conference at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Nusrat Tahir from Pakistan Poultry Association, former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, President All Punjab Marriage Halls Association Khalid Idrees, Senior Vice President All Punjab Marriage Halls Association Malik Aqeel, Chairman Lahore Marriage Halls Association Safdar Warraich, Chairman LCCI Standing Committee on Marriage Halls and Caterers Junaid Ahmed Zia also spoke.

They said that closure of marriage halls would not only be a big blow to this industry but also put the employment of millions of workers at stake. Government must reconsider the decision to shut marriage halls from November 20. It would be a chain reaction as more than 50 allied industries would be affected badly therefore, government should withdraw the decision of Marriage Hall closure in the larger interest of economy, they added.

The business leaders said that marriage halls contribute substantially to the GDP of Pakistan. Closure of banquet halls and marquees impacts more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc. Around 20 per cent revenues of the food Industry in Punjab are cognizant upon the operations of marriage halls. Therefore, government must reconsider its decision to close marriage halls from 20th November.

They said that State Bank of Pakistan had introduced a temporary Finance Scheme for the payment of salaries and wages of the labour but owners of Marriage Halls were not accommodated while SBP has demanded extra security from the Marriage Hall owners and Caterers to apply. They should be facilitated in this regard on easy conditions.

They mentioned that catering sector was purchasing rice of worth one billion per month from the millers and closure of marriage halls would not only cause huge loss to the rice industry but to the farmers as well.

