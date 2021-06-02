ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad Wednesday assured the business community that its issues would be resolved and proposals would be given due consideration for incorporation in the forthcoming budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to an FBR press release, the Pakistan Textile Council Chief Executive and a delegation of Lucky Cement Group met the FBR chairman and put forth proposals for consideration in the budget.

The delegation apprised Asim Ahmad about the issues relating to minimum turnover tax, advance tax on imports and inter-corporate tax on dividends. Simplification and facilitation of export promotion schemes was also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar along with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry also met the FBR chairman and gave certain budget proposals.

The delegation apprised the chairman about the issues being faced by the business community of Sialkot. The matters relating to the sales tax and income tax (withholding tax) on electricity bills in Sialkot Export Processing Zone (SEPZ) were also discussed in the meeting.

Further, the delegation also proposed to further simplify the procedure through WEBOC system. The delegation discussed proposals for Export Processing Zone, Sialkot and requested consideration in the coming budget.

The FBR chairman was assisted by Member Customs Operations, FBR and officers of IR Policy Wing, the press release added.