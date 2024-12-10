Open Menu

Business Community’s Problems To Be Solved On Priority Basis: Sania Hameed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration and Director Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sania Hameed Pasha on Tuesday expressed firm resolve to address the issues faced by the local business community.

She paid a goodwill visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), whereas Deputy Director Asif Khan, Assistant Directors Abdul Ghafoor, Liaquat Ali, Shahzad Chaudhry and, Malik Sohail were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Sania Hameed acknowledged the significance of harmonious relationships between government departments and the business community.

She assured that all mentioned problems, including the graveyard issue, would be resolved promptly.

Pasha emphasized that her office remains committed to serving the community, which is the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi warmly welcomed the delegation and highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the business community.

He emphasized the urgent need for addressing these issues to foster economic growth and development.

Qureshi stressed the importance of narrowing the gap between the business community and government departments through continuous liaison and collaboration.

ICCI President also brought attention to the problems faced by residents of Sector H-13 regarding burial rights in the H-11 graveyard.

He demanded that the issue be resolved on priority basis, ensuring dignity and respect for the deceased.

