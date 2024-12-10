Business Community’s Problems To Be Solved On Priority Basis: Sania Hameed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration and Director Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sania Hameed Pasha on Tuesday expressed firm resolve to address the issues faced by the local business community
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration and Director Land of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sania Hameed Pasha on Tuesday expressed firm resolve to address the issues faced by the local business community.
She paid a goodwill visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), whereas Deputy Director Asif Khan, Assistant Directors Abdul Ghafoor, Liaquat Ali, Shahzad Chaudhry and, Malik Sohail were also present in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion Sania Hameed acknowledged the significance of harmonious relationships between government departments and the business community.
She assured that all mentioned problems, including the graveyard issue, would be resolved promptly.
Pasha emphasized that her office remains committed to serving the community, which is the backbone of Pakistan's economy.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi warmly welcomed the delegation and highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the business community.
He emphasized the urgent need for addressing these issues to foster economic growth and development.
Qureshi stressed the importance of narrowing the gap between the business community and government departments through continuous liaison and collaboration.
ICCI President also brought attention to the problems faced by residents of Sector H-13 regarding burial rights in the H-11 graveyard.
He demanded that the issue be resolved on priority basis, ensuring dignity and respect for the deceased.
Recent Stories
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade
China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of world economic growth: President X ..
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties20 minutes ago
-
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should develop its foundry, allied engineering sectors on modern scientific lines: Dr. Miro ..15 minutes ago
-
Private sector must be encouraged to provide houses at affordable rates: Mian Adrees15 minutes ago
-
5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit held15 minutes ago
-
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs30 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..3 hours ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20245 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar4 hours ago
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris7 hours ago