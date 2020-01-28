Business Confidence In Pakistan: Scientific Tool To Measure What Business Community Thinks In Pakistan

Majority (60%) business owners think Pakistan is headed in the wrong direction; deteriorating economy and uncooperative government cited as major hurdles: Gallup Pakistan Business Confidence Index

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2020) According to a Gallup Pakistan Survey with business owners at the end of the year 2019, 3 in 5 respondents (60%) say they are pessimistic about the direction of the country, but more are hopeful (43%) that the coming year will be better for their business.



The survey is the first of a Quarterly Business Confidence Survey that Gallup Pakistan aims to do in Pakistan.

Business Confidence Index is an important barometer capturing the sentiments of business community in any country and used across the world by policy makers. The survey was conducted in the last Quarter of 2019 with around 500 businesses across Pakistan.