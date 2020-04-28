Business Confidence in Pakistan: Scientific Tool to Measure What Business Community Thinks in Pakistan

Business community significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan; Gallup Business Confidence Index Scores plummet - Gallup Pakistan Business Confidence Index

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020) According to a Gallup Pakistan Survey with business owners in the first quarter of 2020 for the Gallup Business Confidence Index reporting, business owners are increasingly pessimistic about the conditions of their businesses due to the unforeseen impact of Coronavirus in Pakistan and the world.

The survey is the second of a Quarterly Business Confidence Survey that Gallup Pakistan aims to do in Pakistan. Business Confidence Index is an important barometer capturing the sentiments of business community in any country and used across the world by policy makers. The survey was conducted in the first Quarter of 2020 with around 500 businesses across Pakistan.