Business delegation from Malaysia visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of businessmen from Malaysia visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with the executive committee members of the chamber.

During the interactive session, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that there was a huge scope for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between business communities of Malaysia and Pakistan.

Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik said exchange of trade delegations and most importantlyparticipation in trade exhibitions would also help in promoting bilateral trade.