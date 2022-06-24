UrduPoint.com

Business Delegation From Malaysia Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Business delegation from Malaysia visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of businessmen from Malaysia visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with the executive committee members of the chamber.

During the interactive session, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that there was a huge scope for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between business communities of Malaysia and Pakistan.

Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik said exchange of trade delegations and most importantlyparticipation in trade exhibitions would also help in promoting bilateral trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Malaysia Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

12 minutes ago
 Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director ..

Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ..

1 hour ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

2 hours ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

2 hours ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.