Open Menu

Business Delegation Visits SCCI

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Business delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) First Vice Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Jordan, Nabil Moh’d Mah’d Al-Khatib, along with a distinguished delegation from Amman’s business community visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Omer Khalid warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

The visit aimed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, promoting joint ventures, and fostering deeper commercial ties between the business communities of Pakistan and Jordan.

Both sides shared insights on sectoral strengths and expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in key areas such as manufacturing, exports, and investment facilitation.

Later, the delegation showed a keen interest in SCCI’s documentary ‘Sialkot, the City of Progressive People’ which was screened during the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Business