Business Delegation Visits SCCI
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) First Vice Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Jordan, Nabil Moh’d Mah’d Al-Khatib, along with a distinguished delegation from Amman’s business community visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).
Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Omer Khalid warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
The visit aimed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, promoting joint ventures, and fostering deeper commercial ties between the business communities of Pakistan and Jordan.
Both sides shared insights on sectoral strengths and expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in key areas such as manufacturing, exports, and investment facilitation.
Later, the delegation showed a keen interest in SCCI’s documentary ‘Sialkot, the City of Progressive People’ which was screened during the meeting.
