Business Facilitation Center Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Business facilitation center inspected

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited the business facilitation center at the commissioner complex here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited the business facilitation center at the commissioner complex here on Tuesday.

He checked working of staff at the livestock counter set up to facilitate the business community for licences.

He said that NOCs for animal feed mills, poultry feed mills, licences for animal compound feed mills, halal certificate, and registration for poultry sheds etc were being issued to the business community.

He said that all types of licences as well as NOCs were being issued within 30 days of receiving requests.

He said that interest businessmen in livestock were also provided awareness about livestock business at the counter. The focal person on the occasion said that 65 applications for feed stuff have been received at the center while 12 licences have been issued so far.

More Stories From Business