Business Facilitation Center To Be Made Functional This Month: Aleem Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Wednesday said that Business Facilitation Center will be completed and made functional during current month, which will have an effective monitoring system and facilities will be provided to the investors under one roof.
The minister visited the center and said that the construction of such a magnificent and quality Business Facilitation Center in four months is commendable, where relevant officers will provide services at various counters for the convenience of investors.
We have to provide maximum facilities to our investors in the shortest possible time and making it possible to provide facilities to investors faster on the model of modern and developed countries, he added.
After visiting the center, Aleem Khan also chaired a high-level meeting and directed that work should also be started for the online provision of various facilities in this center and to ensure that the business community visiting here does not have to go around the departments later to resolve their problems.
The minister was briefed that this project cost Rs490 million on 12,000 square feet and is nearing completion in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority and the Board of Investment .
