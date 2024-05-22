Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Holds Workshop
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Wednesday held a workshop for the Investment and Credit Managers of all banks in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Wednesday held a workshop for the Investment and Credit Managers of all banks in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) .
Chief Manager SBP Fouzia Aslam participated in the workshop as Senior Deputy
Chief Manager SBP Nisar Ahmed, Convener SCCI Banking Committee Akmal Javed,
Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Association Malik Naseer Ahmed were also
present in the workshop.
Chief Manager SBP Fouzia Aslam assured that the BFC would be invited regularly for
the SBP seminars for the business community for effective sensitization of the BFC
operations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report
More Stories From Business
-
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Zafar visits Iranian Embassy, condolence with Envoy1 hour ago
-
Concerted efforts must to enhance Pak-Indonesian trade volume: Rahmat Hindiarta1 hour ago
-
SCCI calls for special concessions on electricity, gas rates and various taxes2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 250 points23 minutes ago
-
Industries Minister meets Korean envoy, discusses bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 2423 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 08 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
Farmers' prosperity lies in modern techniques only: Dr Sarwar2 hours ago
-
European equities stumble on UK inflation news15 minutes ago
-
Training for value addition in farm produce stressed3 hours ago
-
UK inflation slows to near three-year low9 minutes ago