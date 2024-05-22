Open Menu

Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Holds Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:45 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Wednesday held a workshop for the Investment and Credit Managers of all banks in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) .

Chief Manager SBP Fouzia Aslam participated in the workshop as Senior Deputy

Chief Manager SBP Nisar Ahmed, Convener SCCI Banking Committee Akmal Javed,

Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) Association Malik Naseer Ahmed were also

present in the workshop.

Chief Manager SBP Fouzia Aslam assured that the BFC would be invited regularly for

the SBP seminars for the business community for effective sensitization of the BFC

operations.

