Business Facilitation Centre To Remove Hurdles In Investment Process: SM Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said on that establishment of a Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Lahore would help remove every obstacle in the investment process, as the officers of the relevant provincial and Federal departments would provide all facilities to investors under one roof.

In a consultative meeting with presidents of chambers of commerce and Industry (CCIs) here at TEVTA Secretariat, he said that an effective digital system had been evolved through BFC for immediate redress of complaints of investors and industrialists.

"The Business Facilitation Center is an important initiative towards ease of doing business and the elimination of slowness in the investment process," he remarked.

SM Tanveer said that the one-window BFC would start functioning within next two months, asserting that all kinds of information regarding investment would be available in the knowledge hub of BFC.

He mentioned that performance of the Business Facilitation Centre would be monitored at all levels and the investor would be updated about the application process through the mobile app, he concluded.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar said that business community is satisfied and grateful to the caretaker government. Gujranwala CCI President termed the BFC a positive step by Provincial Commerce and Industry Minister and his department.

Punjab Industry and Commerce Department's Secretary Ehsan Bhutta briefed the meeting about the business facilitation centre highlighting its aims, objectives and importance.

CCIs Presidents of Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Rawalpindi, and DG Industries, officers of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and other related departments attended the meeting.

