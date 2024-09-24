Open Menu

Business Forum Gets Support For SCCI Election

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Business Forum gets support for SCCI election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Medical Equipment Association and Hajj Organization Association of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone on Tuesday announced support for Businessman Forum – Ilyas Ahmad Bilour led group and vowed to make the candidates of the BF successful with majority on September 25 through vote.

According to SCCI, a delegation of Medical Equipment Association led by vice chairman and Chairman of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Standing Committee on Medical Equipment Naeem ur Rehman held a meeting with SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, and vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi at the chamber house.

The SCCI election for 2024-26 will be conducted on Wednesday in the premises of the chamber house.

A total of 46 candidates were vying for 10 each corporate and associate seats. 500 corporate and 3,000 associates will elect 23 executive members for the next two years.

The meeting was attended by Businessman Forum Corporate and Associate Candidates.

The Association members expressed confidence in the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and reaffirmed commitment to support and vote in the upcoming SCCI election 2024-26.

In a separate meeting, office bearers of Hajj Organization of Pakistan KP Zone said they would always remain part of the Businessman Forum and will continue to support former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour led BF group in the election.

The Hajj Association also vowed to vote for the BF with heavy mandate on 25 September.

