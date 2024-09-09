Open Menu

Business Forum Gets Support Of Small Industries For SCCI Election

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Business Forum gets support of small industries for SCCI election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Small factory owners here announced their support for the Businessman Forum in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry election.

The assurance was given during a lunch hosted by Small Industrialists Association president Wahid Arif Awan in honor of the leadership of the businessman forum here in the SIE Kohat on Monday.

Those who attended the event include FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI’ president Fuad Ishaq, Vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, Life-time President of Anjuman Tajran Haji Mohammad Afzal, former presidents SCCI Faiz Mohammad Faizi, former SVPs Zia-ul-Haq Border, Shahid Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand and Sohail Javed, Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Zahoor Khan, Sadar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Fazal Wahid, Shamsur Rahim, Malang Jan, Ashfaq Ahmed, officials and members of the association, Hakimuddin Dawood, Manzoor Khan and others.

On the occasion, former President of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar and SCCI Engineer Maqsood Anwar Parvez, President of the SIE Association Waheed Arif Awan, General Secretary Aurangzeb Mohmand and other office bearers expressed confidence in the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.

Participants said the businessman forum had never compromised on the rights and interests of the business community and always believed in selfless service to the community and it had proved that practically. They said the business community recognized the interests and opportunistic elements.

They said the trading community knew-well that the businessman forum is the real representative forum which always resolved the problems of the business community and provided them all kinds of relief.

Ghazanfar Bilor said that BF is the real representative platform of the business community, which had taken proactive steps for the protection of the business community interests that is the reason why the candidates of the Businessmen's Forum have been elected unopposed for the past 24 years. He claimed BF will clean sweep in the election on the basis of its good performance.

President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq while speaking on this occasion, said that the BF has played a key role in solving the problems of traders’ community under leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour by taking up authorities at provincial and central level.

APP/vak

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Business Imran Khan Mohmand Road Malang Kohat Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Anjuman Border Commerce Afridi Event All Industry

Recent Stories

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt ..

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally

29 minutes ago
 PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

3 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

3 hours ago
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

4 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

5 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business