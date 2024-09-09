Business Forum Gets Support Of Small Industries For SCCI Election
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Small factory owners here announced their support for the Businessman Forum in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry election.
The assurance was given during a lunch hosted by Small Industrialists Association president Wahid Arif Awan in honor of the leadership of the businessman forum here in the SIE Kohat on Monday.
Those who attended the event include FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI’ president Fuad Ishaq, Vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, Life-time President of Anjuman Tajran Haji Mohammad Afzal, former presidents SCCI Faiz Mohammad Faizi, former SVPs Zia-ul-Haq Border, Shahid Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand and Sohail Javed, Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Zahoor Khan, Sadar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Fazal Wahid, Shamsur Rahim, Malang Jan, Ashfaq Ahmed, officials and members of the association, Hakimuddin Dawood, Manzoor Khan and others.
On the occasion, former President of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar and SCCI Engineer Maqsood Anwar Parvez, President of the SIE Association Waheed Arif Awan, General Secretary Aurangzeb Mohmand and other office bearers expressed confidence in the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.
Participants said the businessman forum had never compromised on the rights and interests of the business community and always believed in selfless service to the community and it had proved that practically. They said the business community recognized the interests and opportunistic elements.
They said the trading community knew-well that the businessman forum is the real representative forum which always resolved the problems of the business community and provided them all kinds of relief.
Ghazanfar Bilor said that BF is the real representative platform of the business community, which had taken proactive steps for the protection of the business community interests that is the reason why the candidates of the Businessmen's Forum have been elected unopposed for the past 24 years. He claimed BF will clean sweep in the election on the basis of its good performance.
President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq while speaking on this occasion, said that the BF has played a key role in solving the problems of traders’ community under leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour by taking up authorities at provincial and central level.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI demands cut in markup rate to stabilize economy16 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend1 hour ago
-
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
4 development schemes worth Rs 11b approved2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘Occupational Safety & Health'3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's jobless claims fall in August5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange begins week looking up6 hours ago
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated6 hours ago
-
China's annual inflation rises to 0.6% in August6 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,100 to Rs.260,4006 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago