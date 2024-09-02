Business Forum to clean sweep chamber’s election: Ilyas Bilour

Leader of the Businessman Forum (BF) former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said on Monday that the BF is fully prepared for election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and claimed that the sun of 25th September will rise with a message of the forum candidates’ victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Leader of the Businessman Forum (BF) former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said on Monday that the BF is fully prepared for election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and claimed that the sun of 25th September will rise with a message of the forum candidates’ victory.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Businessman Forum in honor of SCCI members here at a local hotel, Ilyas Bilour said so-called leaders of traders will have a defeat in the election. He went on to say that the Businessman Forum had never compromised on rights of the business community and believed in their selfless service and implemented it practically.

Ilyas Bilour said the business community has recognized self-interested and opportunist elements as they knew that Businessman Forum is the only true representative forum. The BF leader claimed traders and shopkeepers’ issues have been raised in parliament and with relevant authorities and the forum played a vital role in their prompt resolution.

Ilyas Bilour said BF, being a true traders representatives forum, had taken steps for protection of trading community rights, because of which, for the last 24 years, Businessman Forum candidates elected unopposed. He hoped the BF candidates would sweep the elections.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion said that under the dynamic leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, the leader of Businessman Forum, during its tenure had raised traders’ community issues with provincial and central authorities and played a pivotal role in their resolution.

The dinner was attended by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, Senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Anjuman e Tajran Lifetime President Haji Muhammad Afzal, Anjuman e Tajran KP Chairman Shaukat Ali Khan, Traders’ leader Inayat Khan, former presidents SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Hasnain Khurshid, Adeel Rauf, Sherbaz Bilour, IAP president Ayub Zakori, SCCI executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Pervez Khan Khattak, Monawar Faisal Afzal, Fazal Muqeem, Kashif Amin, former SCCI SVPs Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Hussain, Naeem Butt, Imran Khan Mohmand, the chamber ex-VPs Javed Akhtar, Abdul Jalil Jan, Malik Niaz Ahmad Awan, Nadeem Rauf, Tajir Ittehad president Mujeebur Rehman, Tajir Insaf President Shahid Khan, Tajir leader Habibullah Zahid, Khalid Ayub, Haji Naseer, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, presidents and office bearers of Bazar Organisations and Associations, traders, industrialists, importers and exporters in a large number.

Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI former presidents, traders’ leaders and industrialists also addressed the event.