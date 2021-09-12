UrduPoint.com

Business Friendly Environment Key To Strengthen Economy: President MCCI

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Business friendly environment key to strengthen economy: President MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin Sunday said that coordination and cooperation between traders and departments should be improved to promote business activities.

He said this while talking to Collector Customs Imran Ahmed Chaudhary here. Some other known businessmen were also accompanied him.

He said that friendly environment was the key to success as it helped to restore traders' confidence and similarly it would also help reduce illegal imports and exports. "All imports and exports will be done in a very transparent manner keeping in view the legal requirements which is subject to the positive attitude of the Customs officials," he added.

The government was trying its best to promote ease of doing business facility, however, the implementation on this approach was binding on all government, semi-government and private entities to improve results, said MCCI President.

Salahuddin said the promotion of business will strengthen economy and reduce unemployment. He said thatthe issue of cotton production should be focused on priority basis and all stakeholders on cotton should be provided facilities by the government so that the country could have bumper cotton production.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, former President Mian Fazlullah Sheikh, former Senior Vice President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq were present in the delegation while Additional Collector Customs Shafiqul Rehman, Deputy Collector Rehan Akram, Assistant Collectors Umar Sajjad, Tanveer Ahmed and Aqsa along with PRO Shahid Nawaz Mirza were also present.

