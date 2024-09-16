Open Menu

Business Incubation Center Hosts Successful Operational Launch Event At UoP

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Business Incubation Center (BIC) at the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday hosted a successful operational launch event, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The event, held at the Business Incubation Center at the University of Peshawar, brought together esteemed guests, academia, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to celebrate the inauguration of this transformative initiative.

The event commenced with a welcome session led by Dr. Shakeel, the focal person of the Business Incubation Center, who warmly welcomed the attendees and set the tone for the day's proceedings.

Following the opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, delivered an insightful speech highlighting the importance of the Business Incubation Center. He emphasized the immense potential it holds for nurturing future entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. Prof. Qazi also congratulated the entire BIC team for their dedication and hard work in successfully launching the center.

Dr. Shakeel followed with a detailed presentation outlining the vision, mission, and future plans of BIC, emphasizing its role in empowering young entrepreneurs and promoting business growth in the region. The launch also featured a keynote address by Dr. Hashim, who provided valuable insights on the integration of industry and academia and the benefits this collaboration can bring to both sectors.

The event was further enriched by contributions from Shafiq Ur Rehman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, who shed light on the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), a prestigious initiative supporting young entrepreneurs.

A Partners Agreement was signed between BIC and the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, solidifying future collaborations.

The agenda included keynote speeches from various industry leaders. Ibrahim Yar from the UNDP discussed the interlinkage between the business ecosystem and development programs, highlighting the importance of sustainable development through business and innovation. Tafsheen Haider from the Culture and Tourism Authority spoke on the synergies between culture, tourism, and business, exploring how these sectors can collaborate for economic growth.

Atif Shahzad from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce elaborated on potential collaboration opportunities between BIC and the Chamber, while Karishma Zakaullah, founder of Unidesk, provided an inspiring talk on the success of BIC and its potential to drive entrepreneurship in the

region. Mr. Shahab, CEO of PEDO, gave a comprehensive presentation on the critical role business plays in community empowerment and inclusive development.

The event concluded with Mr. Mohsin Jameel, Assistant Manager at SMEDA, discussing how BIC can support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and boost local economic growth, followed by Mr. Ilyas Hassan from KPEC, who expressed his enthusiasm for BIC’s future and shared possibilities for further collaboration.

The event closed with a networking session over tea, offering participants the opportunity to engage with each other and explore potential partnerships.

APP/vak

