Business, industry regaining strength after coronavirus shock

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Business and industry has started regaining strength and hometextile units were working ceaselessly to meet the export demands to match the bulk orders that have poured in after the coronavirus had put business activities under stress.

This was stated by All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Younis while talking to a delegation of Multan Economic Journalists Association (MEJA) here Monday.

After a very long time, the industries that were closed in Multan and Faisalabad due to virus pandemic were now operational day and night to meet the export orders, resolving the unemployment problem to some extent and contributing to country's economic growth, APBUMA chairman said.

To a question, Khawaja heaped praise on Pakistani cotton saying that the fabric and yarn produced from it has unmatched softness and glow.

However, unfortunately, cotton production was on a decline in the country, he regretted. He urged the government to ensure supply of genuine varieties of cotton seed besides other implements including pesticides and fertilizers. Otherwise, he apprehended, country might have to face expenses worth billions of Dollars to meet cotton requirements.

To a question about Multan Dry Port (MDP), he said that activities at MDP were slow due a tax levied by Punjab government and importers prefer to get their consignments cleared at Karachi instead of Multan to avoid extra cost. Khawaja appealed the provincial government to withdraw the tax adding that business persons have given many briefings and sent many requests to the officials in this connection.

Khawaja also underlined the need for overpowering street crimes to create a sense of security among the business persons and industrialists.