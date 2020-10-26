UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business, Industry Regaining Strength After Coronavirus Shock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Business, industry regaining strength after coronavirus shock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Business and industry has started regaining strength and hometextile units were working ceaselessly to meet the export demands to match the bulk orders that have poured in after the coronavirus had put business activities under stress.

This was stated by All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Younis while talking to a delegation of Multan Economic Journalists Association (MEJA) here Monday.

After a very long time, the industries that were closed in Multan and Faisalabad due to virus pandemic were now operational day and night to meet the export orders, resolving the unemployment problem to some extent and contributing to country's economic growth, APBUMA chairman said.

To a question, Khawaja heaped praise on Pakistani cotton saying that the fabric and yarn produced from it has unmatched softness and glow.

However, unfortunately, cotton production was on a decline in the country, he regretted. He urged the government to ensure supply of genuine varieties of cotton seed besides other implements including pesticides and fertilizers. Otherwise, he apprehended, country might have to face expenses worth billions of Dollars to meet cotton requirements.

To a question about Multan Dry Port (MDP), he said that activities at MDP were slow due a tax levied by Punjab government and importers prefer to get their consignments cleared at Karachi instead of Multan to avoid extra cost. Khawaja appealed the provincial government to withdraw the tax adding that business persons have given many briefings and sent many requests to the officials in this connection.

Khawaja also underlined the need for overpowering street crimes to create a sense of security among the business persons and industrialists.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Business Government Of Punjab Cotton All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

3 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

56 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

56 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.