Open Menu

Business Leaders Demand Charter Of Economy To Ensure Long-term Business Policies

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Business leaders demand charter of economy to ensure long-term business policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday stressed that all political parties should agree to sign a Charter of Economy in order to ensure long-term business and economic policies that would help attract local and foreign investment.

Besides, it facilitated the growth of trade and industrial activities, boost exports and revive the economy., he added.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former President ICCI and CEO Centaurus Mall, Islamabad.

The prominent business leaders of the twin cities including representatives of various trade unions/ trade associations like All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, and members of business community were present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari urged the government to formulate a 10-year economic policy that would help the business community and the investors to make long-term business and investment plans in Pakistan.

He further urged that all political parties should present their economic manifestoes to give a clear direction to the business community about the future economic outlook of the country.

Former President ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan stressed to include prominent business figures from the twin cities in the Special Investment Facilitation Council to represent the voice of the business community in its decision-making process.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader ICCI urged that all economic policies should be formed in consultation with the private sector that would improve the confidence of the business community and investors ultimately leading to the better revival of the economy.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saqib Rafique, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Rizwana Asif Group Leader RCCI, Sohail Altaf President Federation of Realtors Pakistan, Sardar Tahir Mehmood , Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, Ch. Nadeem ud Din and others also spoke on the occasion.

They urged the government to take measures to to stabilize the local Currency, bring down the Dollar rate, increase exports, reduce tariffs, and improve the ease of doing business in the country that would help revive the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Dollar Rashid Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

1 hour ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

1 hour ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

1 hour ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

1 hour ago
 Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

1 hour ago
Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

1 hour ago
 Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works ..

Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date ann ..

1 hour ago
 Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

2 hours ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

2 hours ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

2 hours ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business