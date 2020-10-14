UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Leaders Greet PFC For Holding 12th Interiors Pakistan Expo In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Business leaders greet PFC for holding 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Top business leaders on Wednesday greeted Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful first ever 3-day mega 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot and termed it a positive step towards development interior industry.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar while talking to Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council ( PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that first time the people of Sialkot especially exporters were provided ample opportunities to see the best quality furniture products under one roof which increased the interests of the visitors.

Pakistan's top interior designers and furniture manufacturers displayed their work to promote the local furniture industry,he added.

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said the government needs to streamline existing markets and identify new potential markets for 'Made-in-Pakistan' products in Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and Russia.

He urged the need for providing interest-free loans to furniture producers for five years for the import of new technology to improve overall infrastructure of the industry.

Fazal Gilani Chairman Air Sial ,Hassan Ali Bhatti, Chairman Pakistan Leather garments exporters association and Naeem Javed Chairman board of Ditector of Sialkot Airport said that they were highly impressed with the best quality of hand made furniture when they twice visited the expo along with other galaxy of stars of Sialkot.

They said that all stall products were remarkable which attracted crowd of buyers which speaks of the success of expo.

Sialkot was an export hub and earning US2 $ billion through its exports and strengthening national exchequer despite certain problems, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the expo created opportunities for interior designers and furniture manufacturers to work together for the progress of the industry while giving young participants a chance to display their designs and products.

He urged Sialkot tycoons and entrepreneurs to work extensively to promote the local furniture industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines." He said through these exhibitions the Pakistan Furniture Council has laid the groundwork for furniture related commerce to move forward effectively and expand their market and in turn serve the economy of Pakistan.

He further said public and private joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories.

He said the potential of the furniture industry here in Pakistan was enormous and that within 2-3 years, it could even be double if the government patronized this industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Import Business Russia Young Progress Sialkot Chamber Hub Market Commerce All Government Industry Best Top Asia Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

10 minutes ago

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrg ..

41 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atamba ..

42 seconds ago

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronav ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.