Business leaders greet PFC for holding 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Top business leaders on Wednesday greeted Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful first ever 3-day mega 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot and termed it a positive step towards development interior industry.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar while talking to Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council ( PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that first time the people of Sialkot especially exporters were provided ample opportunities to see the best quality furniture products under one roof which increased the interests of the visitors.

Pakistan's top interior designers and furniture manufacturers displayed their work to promote the local furniture industry,he added.

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said the government needs to streamline existing markets and identify new potential markets for 'Made-in-Pakistan' products in Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and Russia.

He urged the need for providing interest-free loans to furniture producers for five years for the import of new technology to improve overall infrastructure of the industry.

Fazal Gilani Chairman Air Sial ,Hassan Ali Bhatti, Chairman Pakistan Leather garments exporters association and Naeem Javed Chairman board of Ditector of Sialkot Airport said that they were highly impressed with the best quality of hand made furniture when they twice visited the expo along with other galaxy of stars of Sialkot.

They said that all stall products were remarkable which attracted crowd of buyers which speaks of the success of expo.

Sialkot was an export hub and earning US2 $ billion through its exports and strengthening national exchequer despite certain problems, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the expo created opportunities for interior designers and furniture manufacturers to work together for the progress of the industry while giving young participants a chance to display their designs and products.

He urged Sialkot tycoons and entrepreneurs to work extensively to promote the local furniture industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines." He said through these exhibitions the Pakistan Furniture Council has laid the groundwork for furniture related commerce to move forward effectively and expand their market and in turn serve the economy of Pakistan.

He further said public and private joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories.

He said the potential of the furniture industry here in Pakistan was enormous and that within 2-3 years, it could even be double if the government patronized this industry.