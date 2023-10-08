Open Menu

Business Leaders Urge Government To Consult With Private Sector For Revival Of Economy

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) President, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan and President Pakistan Business Forum Islamabad Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry along with a delegation of presidents of various market associations visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). He assured that he would work with ICCI for resolving the key issues of the business community, said a press release.

Addressing the delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI being the apex trade body of the Federal capital is working actively for the progress and development of the business community and cooperation of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijaran and market associations would further strengthen its hands to achieve common goals of the welfare of business community more effectively.

He said that the unity among traders and common stand of their issues would send a strong voice to the government to promote ease of doing business in the country.

He lauded the services of Kashif Chaudhry for the trading community and said that his cooperation with ICCI would help address of issues and facilitate the business community in business development.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan and President Pakistan Business Forum Islamabad said that the traders and industrialists are facing multiple problems, which can be resolved with unity by working under the umbrella of ICCI. He said that we are working for the respect and dignity of the business community and urged the government to protect our constitutional rights.

He urged the government to get input of the business community for decision making and policy making.He demanded one window operation to promote business and investment, fair taxes and their collection with a friendly approach.

He said that with unity, we can make Islamabad a role model city in the country by making it a hub of industrial, educational, IT and health friendly activities. He stressed that CDA should focus on better development of markets and improve city infrastructure.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President ICCI and Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI also stressed for close cooperation among the trade bodies to advocate for a conducive business environment in the country.

More Stories From Business