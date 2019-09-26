UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Lending Drives August Credit Growth In Eurozone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

Business lending drives August credit growth in eurozone

A pickup in lending to businesses drove faster eurozone credit growth in August, European Central Bank data showed Thursday, weeks after a controversial decision for more stimulus

Frankfurt am Main, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):A pickup in lending to businesses drove faster eurozone credit growth in August, European Central Bank data showed Thursday, weeks after a controversial decision for more stimulus.

The pace of growth in lending to non-financial firms added 0.3 percentage points to reach 4.3 percent last month, the figures showed.

Meanwhile lending to households increased at a steady clip of 3.4 percent, the same as in July.

Across the private sector, the pace of growth in credit inched up 0.1 points, to 3.8 percent.

The European Central Bank has for years looked to stoke lending to the real economy with historically low interest rates and mass bond-buying, hoping easier money would lead to more activity and, in turn, inflation closer to its goal of just below two percent.

Policymakers agreed on September 12 to lower the key deposit rate of interest to -0.5 percent, increasing the effective charge banks must pay to park cash with the central bank.

But the governing council was sharply divided by its decision to restart mass purchases of government and corporate bonds, which the ECB had ended in December 2018 after amassing a 2.6-trillion-euro ($2.8 trillion) debt pile.

German board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger stepped downlate Wednesday, with a central banking source telling AFP theSeptember move had prompted her resignation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same Stoke Lead Money July August September December 2018 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch launch laundering probe into ABN Amro

3 minutes ago

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sign MoU with Ehsa ..

3 minutes ago

Hamas Meets With Palestinian Parties in Gaza to Ac ..

3 minutes ago

Dip in current account deficit stabilizes national ..

3 minutes ago

DR Congo: Vaccine campaign for world's largest mea ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.