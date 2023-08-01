Open Menu

Business, Religious Leaders Of Niger Meet With Rebel Leader - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The rebel leader in Niger, Brigade General Abdourahamane Tchiani, held meetings with business and religious leaders of the country, the Nigerien Press Agency (ANP) reported.

The meetings were held behind closed doors and were not followed by any news releases, according to the report.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

