UrduPoint.com

Businesses Community Urged To Adopt Intellectual Property Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Businesses community urged to adopt intellectual property rights

The intellectual property rights (IPRs) should be vital part of businesses, as these are most valuable asset for the entrepreneurs in the Western world, but need a lot of attention in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The intellectual property rights (IPRs) should be vital part of businesses, as these are most valuable asset for the entrepreneurs in the Western world, but need a lot of attention in Pakistan.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Haris Ateeq stated this while speaking at the 8th meeting of the IPRs enforcement coordination committee, convened by the IPO-Pakistan here at the Lahore Chamber on Monday. IPO-Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan, LCCI Executive Committee Member Ali Afzal and other experts also spoke.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the scope and importance of IPRs could not be underestimated, particularly with reference to safeguarding the interest and future prospects of the business community.

He said there could be no second opinion to the fact that the intellectual property rights are critical for competitive economy in the backdrop of ongoing globalisation.

He said that the government departments concerned should make foolproof arrangements to check the import and manufacturing of counterfeit products in the country. He said that a genuine product takes three to four decades to get on its feet, but a manufacturer of counterfeit product nullifies all the efforts in a few days; therefore, a mechanism should be put in place to reinforce anti-piracy laws. He also urged the government to launch a campaign to create awareness among masses against counterfeit products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Import Business Chamber Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

13 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint effort ..

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint efforts in climate, environment at C ..

28 minutes ago
 KP administration firms to make entire population ..

KP administration firms to make entire population vaccinated against corona

1 minute ago
 Himalayan Salt lamp attracts visitors' attention a ..

Himalayan Salt lamp attracts visitors' attention at CIIE

1 minute ago
 India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Ma ..

India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 IND Vs NAM Live Updates

52 minutes ago
 WSSP services extended to 23 more union councils

WSSP services extended to 23 more union councils

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.