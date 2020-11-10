Businesses Face Challenge to Reach Pre-Pandemic Activity Without Face-to-Face Talks - RBCC

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed businesses to move their operations online in order to add value, although the epidemiological crisis has also shown the limits of conducting trade without face-to-face talks, Alf Torrents, the executive chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed businesses to move their operations online in order to add value, although the epidemiological crisis has also shown the limits of conducting trade without face-to-face talks, Alf Torrents, the executive chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC), told Sputnik in an interview.

The COVID-19 pandemic's first wave this past spring prompted many governments to shut their borders, which in turn led to the widespread cancellation of international passenger flights. For many businesses, moving online was the only way to continue operating at a profitable level, Torrents remarked.

"I suppose everyone's talking about the digital transformation being accelerated by the pandemic. I would totally agree with that. Everyone has had to look very carefully at where they add value, and the only way that's been possible during lockdowns is by moving your operation online," the RBCC executive chairman remarked.

Despite the advances made in the scope and reliability of online services, many governments are predicting a sharp drop in GDP in 2020.

As of October, the International Monetary Fund is predicting a 4.4 percent contraction in the global economy in 2020, a slight upward revision from June's forecast.�

According to Torrents, the pandemic has shown the limits of conducting business online and face-to-face operations will always be necessary.

"Obviously, the lockdown has affected the movement of businesspeople. Everyone knows that and it is a difficult area. There's so much you can do online but there comes a point where, until you can look your other business partner in the eye, you can only move things so far," the RBCC executive chairman said.

Many companies have turned to videoconferencing software such as Zoom to hold meetings throughout the pandemic due to the restrictions placed on domestic and international travel.

In August, Zoom reported second-quarter 2020 revenue of $663.5 million, a 355 percent rise year-on-year. The company said that it had surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants in April, a rapid rise from the 10 million daily users reported at the end of 2019.