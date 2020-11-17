UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businesses, Industries Can Avail NPO Expertise For Only $50 To Improve Efficiency, Cut Cost

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Businesses, industries can avail NPO expertise for only $50 to improve efficiency, cut cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Businesses and industries can avail services of experts from National Productivity Organization (NPO) for fifteen days against a nominal payment of $50 or around Rs 8000 to improve efficiency of their business or industrial operations.

In a meeting with office bearers of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), NPO Executive Officer Alamgir Chaudhry said on Tuesday that NPO experts'services can be sought for staff capacity building, units upgradation or expert opinion to make their businesses more productive, profit-oriented and cost effective.

Chaudhry said that Pakistani businesses can only compete other players in the international market provided they improve efficiency and cut input costs adding that NPO can extend numerous benefits to Pakistani businesses through its expertise. The services of an NPO expert for one sector was available for fifteen days against a nominal one time payment.

He said that Asian Productivity Organization (APO) supervises NPOs in twenty one (21) countries in Asia with its head office in Tokyo. APO organizes training programmes, workshops, study programmes, technical research and training and seminars every year in January and June and send schedule of these programmes to every member country for participation.

APO also provide experts from different fields, Alamgir Chaudhry said adding that they receive offers concerning 60-70 fields for training from APO every year.

He said that APO has recently approved $20,000 for NPO staff capacity building. He said that NPO was also conducting energy audit that can save Lakhs of Rupees for industries.

He said that agriculture industry and its management was also among the priority areas for NPO these days.

MCCI president Khawaja Salahuddin said that NPO should offer energy audit services to textile and other industries of south Punjab on discounted charges and announce a special package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He also sought MCCI representation in NPO's training programmes encompassing modern courses.

MCCI vice president Mian Shafi Anis said that textile was a big sector providing jobs and earning foreign exchange adding that its energy audit carry benefits worth millions.

Later, NPO and MCCI signed a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Exchange Business Punjab Agriculture Tokyo Chamber Alamgir January June Market Commerce Textile From Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NPO Jobs

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

17 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

17 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

32 minutes ago

AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cas ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.