LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah on Wednesday said that businesses are in dire need of hand-handling by the government because the economic situation was fast changing with every passing moment due to COVID-19.

He stated this while speaking with the delegation of Katarband Road Industrial Association (KRIA) led by President Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi. KRIA Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Vice President Tahir Anjum, General Secretary Chaudhry Yousaf, LCCI Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi briefed the LCCI office-bearers about their problems.

The LCCI president said: "Look at America, Europe or middle East, the business scenario is not as good as it should be. They are striving to come out of coronavirus pandemic influence but it seems that it would take a few more months."Mian Tariq Misbah has said that LCCI was determined for the progress of the business community. "We had several meetings with the government in which we called for fundamental changes in government's approach towards businesses", he added.