UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businesses Need Govt's Hand-handling: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Businesses need govt's hand-handling: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah on Wednesday said that businesses are in dire need of hand-handling by the government because the economic situation was fast changing with every passing moment due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah on Wednesday said that businesses are in dire need of hand-handling by the government because the economic situation was fast changing with every passing moment due to COVID-19.

He stated this while speaking with the delegation of Katarband Road Industrial Association (KRIA) led by President Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi. KRIA Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Vice President Tahir Anjum, General Secretary Chaudhry Yousaf, LCCI Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi briefed the LCCI office-bearers about their problems.

The LCCI president said: "Look at America, Europe or middle East, the business scenario is not as good as it should be. They are striving to come out of coronavirus pandemic influence but it seems that it would take a few more months."Mian Tariq Misbah has said that LCCI was determined for the progress of the business community. "We had several meetings with the government in which we called for fundamental changes in government's approach towards businesses", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe Road Progress Middle East National University Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

26 minutes ago

Enemies hatching conspiracies to create chaos in c ..

1 minute ago

Drug trafficker arrested, liquor seized

1 minute ago

Gasly stays at AlphaTauri for next season

1 minute ago

Wearing face-mask made mandatory at public places ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.