Businesses opening to boost economy: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday welcomed the Punjab government decision to allow all industries, factories and businesses related to the construction sector to operate 24/7 with observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to an LCCI spokesperson, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that it was demand of the LCCI and the government deserves appreciation for opening industries, factories and business related to the construction sector.

The LCCI office-bearers said that it would enhance industrial production, help daily wagers to earn bread and butter for their families, boost the economy and increase exports.

They said that opening of businesses would reduce the miseries of the business community, adding that the business community was the backbone of the economy and was playing a great role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government.