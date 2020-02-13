UrduPoint.com
Businessmen Attach Great Importance To Erdogan's Visit For Trade Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:05 PM

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Thursday said Turkish and Pakistani business people are eager to enhance trade and investments, as the two country's leaders attach great importance to the strengthening of economic ties, besides the bond of brotherhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Thursday said Turkish and Pakistani business people are eager to enhance trade and investments, as the two country's leaders attach great importance to the strengthening of economic ties, besides the bond of brotherhood.

The two countries, sharing historical relations dating to the Ottoman Empire, must strengthen the economic aspect of their relations, says a press release received here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Secretary General (Federal) of BMP Ahmad Jawad requested the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to allow Pakistani fruits for the Turkey market especially mangoes which have rich taste and aroma.

Turkish nation definitely love this fruit and through mango diplomacy both nations may come more closer.

Jawad said King of Fruits Mango is an integral part of our history and rich culture," he said, adding that there are over 110 varieties of high quality Pakistani mangoes, including Sindhri, Anwar Retaul, Lungra, Malda, Dusehri, Fajri and the most popular Chaunsa.

Similarly Pakistani kinnow's too will be widely popular in the Turkish market because Pakistani fruits have been blessed due to his rich aroma and unique brick level.

Jawad mentioned that the positive reflection of the excellent bilateral relations can also be seen in the international fora.

Turkey and Pakistan are supporting each other in all international platforms.

As Pakistan also adopts a highly supportive approach on international matters, which are special interest for Turkey.

He also said volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey has dropped drastically from $1.08 billion to $792 million after the imposition of protective duty on textile by the latter.

"Turkey should remove local preventive duties in the preferential trade agreement (PTA) and prospective free trade agreement (FTA) with Pakistan.

Pakistan Businesses expected Turkey, being part of customs union with the European Union, to provide access to the Turkish market under a status similar to the GSP+.

