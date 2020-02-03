UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Concerned Over Revenue Shortfall, Increased Borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:25 PM

Businessmen concerned over revenue shortfall, increased borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

Import compression has damaged the economy beyond expectations, Import liberalization to promote economic activities

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said business community is concerned over massive revenue shortfall and increasing debt burden.
The government can bridge the revenue gap through a mini-budget or rationalize the import tariff to boost economic activities which will generate revenue, he said.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that despite the best efforts of FBR, the revenue shortfall for seven months has jumped to Rs387 billion while the shortfall for January was Rs104billion.
He said that revenue cannot be enhanced in an unfavourable environment while highhandedness of the tax collectors takes a toll on the investment climate and lead to street protests.


The former minister noted that mini-budget will be counterproductive as masses cannot endure more burden while the business community cannot help the government bridge the shortfall.


Therefore, he said, the import regime should be relaxed to improve economic activities which will help generate additional revenue and jobs.


He said that the experiment of unnecessary compression in imports has failed as import reduction to the tune of one billion dollars results in revenue loss of Rs56 billion while losses of the business community and masses exceed it.


Depressing imports has left many businesses bankrupt, people jobless and banks with infected loans, therefore, it is time to liberalize imports to some extent, he added.
He noted that exports are not possible without imports.

Vietnam exports remained 264 billion dollars during 2019 but it was backed by imports worth 253 billion while the surplus was about 11 billion dollars.
Vietnam’s smartphone and spare parts exports are over 51 billion dollars which should act as a wakeup call for authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Import Business Alliance Lead Vietnam January FBR 2019 All Government Best Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Resolution Adopted by the Open-Ended Extraordinar ..

3 minutes ago

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Slams US' Midd ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Protect Military Satellites From Externa ..

11 minutes ago

Shaheen Shah Afridi recalls his maiden five-wicket ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on two-day visit ..

12 minutes ago

How can you question someone patriotism? Court ask ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.