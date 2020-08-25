UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Demand For Muzaffargarh Station Dryport Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Businessmen demand for Muzaffargarh Station Dryport status

Businessmen demanded of govt to resolve problems faced by exporters and importers of South Punjab so that they could once again contribute to national economy after COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Businessmen demanded of govt to resolve problems faced by exporters and importers of South Punjab so that they could once again contribute to national economy after COVID-19.

Chairman Multan Dryport Trust, Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi made this demand while speaking at a lunch hosted by him here on Tuesday.

Former provincial minister said businessmen wished that Muzafdargarh Railways Station should be given the status of dryport adding that they should not approach Karachi in this context.

Ex president MCCI and DG Khan chamber informed that Rs 200 million would be required for this project adding that exporters and importers of the area would get the facilities under one roof due to the project.

It will not only end double taxation issue but also create a new zone for business reducing freight trains charges.

He suggested that either govt should include Muxaffargarh Dryport trust project in CPEC or in ML-I project for facilitation of exporters and importers of South Punjab.

Chief Collector Customs Punjab, Dr Iqbal Fareed, DS Railways, Shoaib Adil, RTO Nabeela Farhan, Collector Customs Appeasement and Facilitation Faisalabad Saima Aftab and others attended the lunch.

Dr Iqbal Fareed and DS Railways, Shoaib Adil termed the demand doable saying that they would play their role for this purpose.

A committee consisting of govt, dryport trust,customs and railways representatives was constituted for dialogue on this suggestion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Faisalabad Business Punjab CPEC Chamber Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

36 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

51 minutes ago

Euro Tops 89 Rubles 1st Time Since March 30 on Mos ..

1 minute ago

Security Deterioration in Gaza May Soon Become Irr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.