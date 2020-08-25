Businessmen demand for Muzaffargarh Station Dryport status

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Businessmen demanded of govt to resolve problems faced by exporters and importers of South Punjab so that they could once again contribute to national economy after COVID-19.

Chairman Multan Dryport Trust, Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi made this demand while speaking at a lunch hosted by him here on Tuesday.

Former provincial minister said businessmen wished that Muzafdargarh Railways Station should be given the status of dryport adding that they should not approach Karachi in this context.

Ex president MCCI and DG Khan chamber informed that Rs 200 million would be required for this project adding that exporters and importers of the area would get the facilities under one roof due to the project.

It will not only end double taxation issue but also create a new zone for business reducing freight trains charges.

He suggested that either govt should include Muxaffargarh Dryport trust project in CPEC or in ML-I project for facilitation of exporters and importers of South Punjab.

Chief Collector Customs Punjab, Dr Iqbal Fareed, DS Railways, Shoaib Adil, RTO Nabeela Farhan, Collector Customs Appeasement and Facilitation Faisalabad Saima Aftab and others attended the lunch.

Dr Iqbal Fareed and DS Railways, Shoaib Adil termed the demand doable saying that they would play their role for this purpose.

A committee consisting of govt, dryport trust,customs and railways representatives was constituted for dialogue on this suggestion.