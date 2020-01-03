UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Demand Simplification Of Export Related Regulations, Procedures

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Businessmen demand simplification of export related regulations, procedures

Business community Friday demanded simplifying complicated regulations and procedures of documentation related to exports to ease their difficulties and to give further boost to export of local products to regional countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Business community Friday demanded simplifying complicated regulations and procedures of documentation related to exports to ease their difficulties and to give further boost to export of local products to regional countries.

This demand was made by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting president Shahid Hussain while addressing an awareness seminar titled 'FX Operations and State Bank Online Portal' jointly organized by the SCCI and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here at the chamber house.

The seminar was attended by Managing Director Service Corporation State Bank of Pakistan Muhammad Ashraf, Group Head Foreign Exchange and Finance Department SBP, Shaukat Zaman, Director Exchange Policy Department SBP Arshad Mehmood Bhatti, Chief Manager SBP Peshawar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Regional Head North SBP, Sajjad Ali Shah, former president SCCI Haji Muhammad Afzal, executive members, Aftab Iqbal and Ihsanullah, APCEA former chairman, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Sardar Gul, Fazal Wahid, traders, exporters and importers, managers and representatives from public and private sector commercial banks and others.

Shahid Hussain said that traders and exporters were being faced with difficulties due to complicated regulations and lengthy documentation procedures which has adversely affecting trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He went on to say that KP has locational disadvantages due to remoteness from port city. So, he said the rules should be simplified to bring easiness in doing businesses and promote trade activities.

He informed that SCCI and SMEDA has jointly established Business Facilitation Centre in the chamber house to resolve business community issues under 'One window operation' service.

The SCCI acting chief hailed the government for its initiative of Ease of Doing Business. However, he said the EoDB can be made fruitful by bringing flexibility in relevant regulations and procedures related exports.

He suggested to provide facilities to traders, exporters and importers under One Window facilitation service. He said the KP businesses have adversely affected by prolonged terrorism and Peshawar BRT Project so the Ease of Doing Business is crucial in this war-infested province, he stressed.

"KP has huge potentials to further enlarge bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and other regional countries, the SCCI chief said.

Earlier, Managing Director Banking Service SBP, Muhammad Ashraf while speaking on the occasion said that improvement has gradually seen in foreign exchange reserves and rate is also stabilizing.

He said the FX Operations and Online Portal a major initiative of SBP, which is dire need of the hour, saying that the program will fully facilitate the business community and resolve their issues amicably.

Arshad Mehmood Bhatti on the occasion elaborated the participants about the basic purpose and objectives of the SBP FX Operations and Online Portal program though a comprehensive multi-media presentation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Chamber Sajjad Ali Arshad Mehmood Commerce From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Macron Warns Foreign Meddling Risks Escalating Lib ..

14 minutes ago

UN Staff to Stay in Iraq Despite Tensions After So ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Calls for Self-Restraint After Soleim ..

14 minutes ago

US Republican Lawmakers Justify Trump's Decision t ..

14 minutes ago

Macron Conveys to Putin Concerns Over Syrian Relie ..

14 minutes ago

Senior Chinese Diplomat Expresses Concerns to Pomp ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.