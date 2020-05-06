Businessmen for exploiting export potential of horticulture

The Business Panel of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday stressed the need for exploiting the huge export potential of horticulture goods by enhancing crop yield and competitiveness of the products in the international market

The country needs certified nurseries for fruit saplings to not only improve fruit yield but also clinch competitive costs for its products in the international market.

"This could be adequately addressed through series of doable and affordable interventions," said Secretary General (Federal) of the Business Panel while talking to group of exporters via video link and identified certified nurseries for fruit saplings as a basic requirement.

According to press statement issued by the Panel, he said although the horticulture sector contributed about 12 per cent to the national agriculture GDP but its volume of exports remains relatively low.

He, particularly referred to Pakistan's horticulture goods exports to China and claimed that it holds the potential to reach $1 billion.

There exists bright chances for enhancement of horticulture trade between the two countries under the One Belt and One Road Initiative (BRI), he added.

Reiterating that Pakistan could export fruits, vegetables and value added products worth $1 billion to China in the next five years, he said Belt Road Initiative, encompassing both roads and ports infrastructure could widen Pakistan's access to new markets.

He said the country's exports of these goods were estimated to clinch $2.5 billion as against current $608 million, within five years.

He also suggested provision for quarantine facilities in the special economic zones and advised to conduct trade in Chinese Currency so as to reduce dependence on US Dollar.

The group, he said, had also forwarded a proposal to the government asking to convince its Chinese counterpart to allow Pakistani agricultural products at all ports in China via land and sea routes," he said.