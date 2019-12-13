UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Panel Welcomes Significant Drop Of Trade Deficit By $4.8b

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:25 PM

Businessmen Panel welcomes significant drop of trade deficit by $4.8b

The Businessmen Panel of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has welcomed the significant drop of trade deficit by $4.8 billion to $9.7 billion in first five months of this fiscal year against $14.5 billion deficit of the previous year's July-Nov period

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) The Businessmen Panel of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has welcomed the significant drop of trade deficit by $4.8 billion to $9.7 billion in first five months of this fiscal year against $14.5 billion deficit of the previous year's July-Nov period.He, however, pointed out that this 33 percent decline in trade deficit is contributed by more than 90 percent from import side not from exports side, as growth in exports remained tepid.He said that trade statistics for July-Nov indicate that annual trade deficit may decrease by $12 billion to $19 billion (from $31 billion) in the current fiscal year.

This coupled with workers' remittances will positively address out current account deficit woes, he said. He said that for the first time in last 15 years, imports are decreasing but low exports volumes are still the issue for the country's economic growth.

Quoting the figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics he said that exports have fallen in November over the preceding month while average rise in exports in first five months is less than 5 percent, indicating that the export target will again be missed this year too.He said the Currency devaluation, aimed at increasing exports, stoked inflation and increased the cost of doing business.

Lack of diversification of export destinations and products and high cost of doing business are among the key factors behind low exports.Mian Anjum Nisar pointed out monthly exports stood at $1.9 billion on average from July to November, which do not correspond with the hype created by the government about improvement in exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Business Chambers Of Commerce May July November From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

9 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

28 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

35 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

12 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.