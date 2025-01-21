Businessmen Should Make Efforts To Enhance Exports: SIFC Secretary
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Secretary Jamil Ahmad Qureshi has said that the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is playing a key role in removing apprehensions of investors and the business community of Pakistan should also make collective efforts to enhance exports on the basis of reliable business data.
In a special meeting with Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI, the SIFC secretary said that Federal, provincial governments and state institutions were making collaborative efforts to provide an enabling environment to local and foreign investors. “Our endeavors and strategy have started yielding positive results”, he said and urged the FCCI president to pinpoint hurdles to new investment and also propose viable solutions.
He said, "We must critically analyze the success stories of our neighboring countries in addition to identifying the cushion available in different sectors to Pakistan to capitalize on it."
Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara underlined the role of Faisalabad in national exports and said that real stakeholders must be involved in policy making.
Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha was also present during this meeting.
Later, SIFC Secretary Jamil Ahmad and FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara exchanged shields of their respective organizations.
