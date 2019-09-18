UrduPoint.com
Businessmen To Be Facilitated

Wed 18th September 2019

Businessmen to be facilitated

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Ch Muhammad Tariq on Wednesday said all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Ch Muhammad Tariq on Wednesday said all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the business community.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the SCCI on Wednesday.

He said the FBR encouraged to increase number of people in sales and income tax net.

He said that all efforts would be made to achieve target during the fiscal year.

President SCCI Khuwaja Masood Akhtar, President Tax Bar Sialkot Rana Imran and businessmen attended the meeting.

