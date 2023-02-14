UrduPoint.com

Businessmen Urge Early Implementation Of Assurances To Expedite Pak-Afghan Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Businessmen urge early implementation of assurances to expedite Pak-Afghan trade

Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has urged early implementation of pledges being made with the business community regarding expediting of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has urged early implementation of pledges being made with the business community regarding expediting of Pak-Afghan trade.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Zia Sarhadi and SVP PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad said during recently held meetings of stakeholders arranged by Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) in Peshawar, Islamabad and Chaman (Baluchistan) a number of assurances were given to businessmen regarding their demands raised in connection with hindrances causing delay in smooth sailing of trade.

In the meetings, different issues were raised including high labour charges, mishandling of cargo while loading and unloading issues on Afghan Side including tax on transit goods, slow clearance rate of empty containers, restricted hours at border crossing for clearance and movement, delay & high rejection of visa processing for Afghan businessmen, pendency of 47000 TI forms by Afghan side since a year despite several reminders and communication.

They added that another significant issue was of slow processing at Karachi for goods which previously took a day or 2 but now 5-6 days on minimum, leading to increased time and cost of doing business as delayed returns are affected by detention and demurrage charged further aggravated by rising fuel prices and Dollar parity.

The issue of destuffing of containers at Pakistan still persists despite the issuance of notification for allowing the practice, they continued.

The PAJCCI office bearers requested the concerned officials of different departments including FBR, Customs, NLC, Shipping and Ports and others to take measures for early removal of hindrances so that the process of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan expedited up to required level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Business Dollar Chaman Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Visa Border FBR Commerce Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

13 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

14 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

14 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

14 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 20-member rescue & medical team leaves ..

Pakistan's 20-member rescue & medical team leaves for assistance to quake-hit Sy ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.