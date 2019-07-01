UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessmen Urged To Avail Additional Time For Assets Declaration Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:23 PM

Businessmen urged to avail additional time for assets declaration scheme

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday appealed to the business community to avail additional time provided for assets declaration scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday appealed to the business community to avail additional time provided for assets declaration scheme.

While talking to a large group of businessmen belonging to various sectors of trade and industry here, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that extension was demanded by Lahore Chamber to facilitate businessmen, who were unable to avail it due to paucity of time.

LCCI office-bearers urged the government to restore zero-rating facility for the export sector, besides relaxing the mandatory condition for the ID card of the buyer for at least one year. They were of the view that mandatory condition of the ID Card of buyer had slowed down business activities in the markets as buyers were reluctant to make purchases from registered persons.

They said that the government had withdrawn SRO 1125 under which five export-oriented sectors were exempted from sales tax and its withdrawal would not only add burden to the government exchequer but also affect the overall country's exports.

Lahore Chamber's office-bearers said that exporters were working in difficult circumstances and making all out efforts to bring much-needed foreign exchange in the country. Withdrawal of zero-rating facility, they feared, would squeeze the working capital of the industry and dry out liquidity from the market.

They said that restoration of zero-rating facility for the export-oriented sectors would go a long way and help promote country's exports and also boost the trust of not only local businessmen but also give a very good message to foreign investors.

LCCI office-bearers said that the country could not afford to lose international export market; therefore, the government should continue zero rating facility for the export-oriented industry in the larger interest of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Exports Business Nasir Chamber Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

43 seconds ago

Minister, PBMA review prices of ghee, cooking oil

46 seconds ago

Govt committed to implement human right laws: Mini ..

48 seconds ago

Angola Counts on Russian Specialists to Help With ..

49 seconds ago

Growers advised to remove weeds from cotton crop a ..

4 minutes ago

Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani vows for provision facili ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.