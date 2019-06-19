UrduPoint.com
Businessmen Urged To Avail Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Help Desk For Assets Declaration Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged business community to avail Help Desk facility for Asset Declaration Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged business community to avail Help Desk facility for Asset Declaration Scheme.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said in a media statement here that Lahore Chamber has established Help Desk with the objective to provide guidelines to businessmen, who are interested to avail this opportunity.

They said that Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 is a golden opportunity that must be availed by the business community, adding that any undisclosed assets, working capital, undisclosed sales and expenditure, held of acquired up to June 30, 2019 can be declared under this scheme.

The LCCI office-bearers said that strict rules and regulations will be implemented after June 30, 2019 therefore businessmen must avail this scheme. They said that a desk of Federal board of Revenue is established at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide guidelines about this scheme.

They said, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has always demanded for broadening the tax net and lowering down the tax rate to adequately meet the target of tax collection. They expected that this Scheme will go a long way in achieving the desired results and it goes without saying that tax authorities have to improve their image as well. Lahore Chamber encouraged its members to be tax compliant and carry out their liabilities responsibly, they concluded.

