Businessmen want maximum relief in PESSI, EOBI fees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice President Khwaja Shahzeb Akram Saturday urged the government to give extraordinary relief in the fees of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic, businesses had been closed for three months last year and almost 10 days a month this year.

On the occasion of the FPCCI extra general body meeting, members of trade chambers and trade associations demanded that PEESI and EOBI should be given extraordinary relief in the fees.

The general body members of the FPCCI thanked President Nasir Hayat Magun, Senior Vice President Khwaja Shahzeb Akram, and vice presidents for taking all possible steps to activate the FPCCI and resolve its issues.