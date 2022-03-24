UrduPoint.com

Buyers Of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Position On Paying In Rubles - Kremlin

March 24, 2022

Buyers of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Position on Paying in Rubles - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Moscow will wait for buyers of Russia's gas to develop their position on its decision to request gas payments in rubles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

"Yesterday, the president instructed to work out a mechanism within a week and create conditions for this payment to be made in rubles. Accordingly, as contacts are made with gas buyers and after they are explained the condition for payment in rubles, they will already be able to formulate their position, let us wait for that moment," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the buyers will Moscow's move as a contract violation.

