Buying US LNG Instead of Russian Gas 'Pointless, Disadvantageous' - Serbian President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The agreement signed by the Serbian authorities in the United States contains a clause on the diversification of energy sources, but purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of cheap gas from Russia is disadvantageous and pointless, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Serbian delegation led by Vucic paid a two-day visit to the United States last week, where it held talks with the "Prime Minister" of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti, following which the parties signed an agreement on economic cooperation on September 4 through the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

"On the one hand, energy sources are not only gas, as you know. On the other hand, we need diversification anyway.

And third and most important, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin knows what we rejected there," Vucic said on the air of national television, answering whether diversification would affect gas supplies from Russia.

"There [in the draft agreement] there was a continuation that Serbia obligates to buy LNG from this and that source. And I said ” people, we will buy the cheapest gas on the market. To obligate our country, which is now richer than it was but it is still not rich enough, buying gas at a higher price is not even discussed," the Serbian leader noted.

He stressed that "it makes no sense to pay for more expensive gas instead of Russian gas."